Stocks that condemn you to theft – Libero Quotidiano

How much money is better to keep for yourself Bank account? It’s not as simple as it seems. We start from the obvious: never go red, because the circumstance owes a high interest payment. However, according to experts, it would be better Not exceeding 5 thousand eurosIn short, a very small amount.

It is also clear that it is better not to keep such a low share of savings in one account If there are big payments looming: The result, in fact, is that you end up in the red again, and then you have to pay interest and commission expenses to the bank.

But it was said: it is better not to keep excess stocks in the account. Why on earth? Having a lot of money in your checking account actually sets your interest income close to zero, which on the contrary rise in more profitable products such as deposit account.

And again, the withholding tax 26% Which affects the interest received on stocks specifically. And therefore Stamp duty 34.20 euros per year If the funds available in the current account exceed 5 thousand euros. Finally FITD coverage (Interbank Deposit Protection Fund) with a maximum of 100,000 euros per current account holder in case the bank encounters difficulties. Thus, the deposit limit of 100 thousand euros should never be exceeded.

Therefore, the advice in general is not to keep an average stock of more than 5 thousand euros, for Thus investing their savings in more profitable products. A solution, as mentioned in the introduction, is valid for those who do not have periodic expenses exceeding 5 thousand euros, otherwise the red color will run. In a word, there are many circumstances: it is better to count and, of course, transfer the savings to two accounts so as not to squander the stake of 100 thousand euros for one share.