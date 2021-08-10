Die ripped apart by a tiger: the horror of a 21-year-old

Chilean died at the age of 21 someone destroyed it Tiger “Inside a safari park, after I snuck into the big cat barn to clean up. The victim, who was summoned Catalina Torres Ibarra, Friday in the biopark of Rancagua, in the O’Higgins region of central Chile. This zoo safari was hitherto known to the public due to the fact that visitors can come across” zero distance “Tigers, such huge predators can approach and” Jump “On special reinforced vehicles that the sponsors traveled during the visits.

Based on rebuild Forensic, the young woman, who had worked for more than two years in the structure as an attendant and as a guide for occasional visitors, was supposed to be assigned by the park administrators to go and clean the tiger barn, although sanitation in this sector was not formally addressed within Catalina’s duties. As soon as she entered the place reserved for the big cats, her unfortunate colleagues would not have warned her that the cage of one of the animals “ era Open The 21-year-old was attacked so badly by that tiger in the wild that she bit the first tiger in the neck. die instantly “.