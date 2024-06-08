Paolini said that Swiatek was victorious again at Roland Garros – Tennis

Jasmine Paolini lost in the final to world number one in women’s tennis Iga Swiatek, who thus won the Roland Garros Slam. On the red clay in Paris, Swiatek won in two sets 6-2 and 6-1, thus obtaining her fourth title in the French Open after 2020, 2022 and 2023. In her career, the 23-year-old Polish tennis player also won one of the Grand Slams, the US Open in 2022.

With great strength, Swiatek wins the seventh match and wins Roland Garros again for the fourth time.

A “heroic” resistance from the Italian, who struggled and struggled and was able to win the sixth match.

Swiatek holds serve and leads 5-0

Another break for No. 1 in the fourth inning

The third match without problems, Swiatek wins it to zero

The second game was fought, but the Pole immediately took the Italian’s turn at bat

Swiatek holds serve with ease

The pace imposed by the pole is really very intense, and Paolini is having a hard time

Another break for Swiatek, who won the first set 6-2 in 37′

The Polish tennis player holds the lead, and the Italian grits her teeth

The pole breaks transmission again

Swiatek accelerates and takes the lead

In exchange for a zero break in the fourth match for the pole.

In the third game, he breaks the Italian serve from number 1.

The first two matches without problems, both opponents holding serve.

Paolini “Here in Paris are the most beautiful days of my life”



“Here in Paris I lived 15 days full of excitement, the most beautiful of my life”: Yasmine Paolini does not lose her smile after losing in the final at Roland Garros to world number one Iga Swiatek “Playing against her is very complicated,” she – said the Italian from the field, after the ceremony Awards – She’s very young and has already won several grand slams… but I’m proud of myself, of my journey and it’s not over yet, it’s tomorrow. “The doubles final.”

