March 3, 2022

Date and time US TV channel for Liga MX 2022 Clausura

MX Championship

Cruz Azul and Maidan Puebla kick off the 9th of the La Liga MX 2022 Clausura Championship. Find out when, where, when and how to watch the Mexican championship match in the United States.

© Mauricio Salas / JAM Media / Getty Images – Agustin Cuevas / Getty ImagesCruz Azulin Aurel Antona (left) and Juan Pablo Secovia of Puebla.
blue cross welcome Puebla to do Aztec land On the ninth day of the match 2022 completed. The start date and time can be found here MX Championship Sports. To see it in the US, tune in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Cemeteries Maybe he got the job against formation in 2022 CONCACAF Champions League But they want to improve the league format. desire Giovanni RenzoDo men end the tireless rush of visitors?

Puebla, on the other hand The season is off to a great start I am according to ______ He has not lost a match yet (W5 D3). That’s why the director Nicolas Largamon It is now on the radar America ClubRecently laid off people Santiago Solari.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: History

Cruz Azul and Puebla meet face to face Saturday 5 March9th of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Championship at Estadio Azteca 2022. The last time they met was last year, when they tied 1-1.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: US state time

And the: 22:00
CT: 21:00
MD: 20:00
PT: 7:00 pm

TV channel to watch Cruise Azul vs Puebla in US

The match was played between Cruz Azul and Puebla It will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.

See also  Two Italians accused of Fiat Chrysler in the United States

