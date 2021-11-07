November 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Dade Astro, founder of the reggae pop group UB40 – Ultima Ora

Lorelei Reese November 7, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – LONDON, NOVEMBER 7 – Died at 64, after a short illness. His band made him known.

Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he left the band to form another band of the same name due to economic discrepancies.

His current band UB40, along with Ali Campbell and Astro, tweeted: “We are devastated and deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Astro has passed away after a short illness.” “The world wouldn’t be the same without it.” His former band confirmed the news, saying that Wilson died after a “brief illness.”

The popular reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s UB40 ‘Red Red Wine’ brought him to fame, selling over 100 million records.

They also broke the record, on par with madness, for most weeks topping the UK singles chart in the 1980s.

Coming from Birmingham, the group rode a wave of youthful discontent at the time by choosing the name of the model to apply for unemployment benefits.

Drummer Jimmy Brown told the Guardian this year that the group had been guarded by British intelligence. “MI5 was eavesdropping on our phones and monitoring our homes in different ways,” he said. “We were not planning the revolution, but if the revolution happened, we knew which side we would take.”

(Ansa).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

‘Fedes offends the tricolor band’: Storm is exploding

November 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Alex Belli opens GF Vip’s red door, and Soleil Sorge stops him / ‘I can’t do that’

November 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Trump announced the launch of the Truth website on social media

November 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Decisions against the Constitution – Il Tempo

November 7, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The Italian police? It has the best look in the world. Gardner’s word, former U.S. ambassador

November 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Taxes, Musk launches Twitter poll: “Shall I sell 10% of Tesla?”

November 7, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Dade Astro, founder of the reggae pop group UB40 – Ultima Ora

November 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese