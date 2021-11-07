Ancient river deltas will reveal if there is life on Mars. Clicker move and creativity

In early October, NASA shared i Results of the first scientific investigation And just a few days ago, the Helicopter Creativity Helicopter resumed its operation after a long solar coupling First test run with rotor speed increased to 2700 rpm It gave good results and showed versatility that it could fly without problems even at low atmospheric pressure. Now preparing to leave the present area to return briefly to the origins before venturing with the persistent rover towards the most important destination, the ancient remains of the Jezero crater river delta located northwest of the present site. Let’s look at the situation in light of the next flight and try to understand how NASA intends to move inside this ancient crater, which was once home to a huge lake fed by a river.

Dexterity will fly for the fifteenth time





The ingenuity is about to begin Journey back to the Wright brothers field,At the landing site of Octavia E. Butler, while on the way along the eastern edge of the area called Sitahsi you will rejoin the perseverance wagon. The map above shows very well the path taken so far and the path to be taken. Thus, after a long campaign led to Successful collection of two samples The next step would be to go northwest towards the ancient river delta of Jezero crater. To complete the long journey, the Ingenuity team plans a series of trips, 4 to 7, needed to get to Wright Brothers Field again. But it won’t be a flight without news, as NASA is considering preparing an update to the helicopter’s flight program, which will potentially enable new navigation capabilities and better prepare Ingenuity for future challenges. NASA hasn’t gone into details of the update, so we’ll talk about it in due course once we know more. See also Summer extends, but not so good! We explain why it will be a problem for Italy »ILMETEO.it And so it all begins with Journey 15 that Ingenuity can now complete. From the south of Sitra, the starting area,The dexterity will move to an area called raised edgesWith a linear extension of 406 meters it would require about 130 seconds of flight at a speed of about 5 meters per second. You want it to rise about 12 meters above ground level and along the way NASA plans to take many unpublished high-resolution images of the area.

Looking at the top image, the blue X in the top left indicates the helicopter’s position on takeoff; The blue dot in the lower right indicates the intended landing site. The green lines indicate the expected lines of sight that will be captured by 10 images. Planned colors during flight. The red “X” in the upper center of the image indicates the current position of NASA’s Perseverance spacecraft. Image background terrain created using data collected by the HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA. But this will be a delicate process This will be the second flight with 2,700 rpmBut it is the first in which the helicopter has moved hundreds of metres, providing a real test base for low-intensity flights in the coming months. A drop in atmospheric pressure is a side effect of seasonal variability that is strongly accompanied by the trip to Mars, as it results in a decrease in air density. But the space agency can’t complain about what’s been achieved so far, and the creativity numbers are impressive when we consider the first flight craft designed on Earth to fly to another planet, Mars in this case. During the first 14 flights, it traveled about 2,883 meters Remaining in flight for 1492 seconds (24 minutes 52 seconds). Looking at the transmitted data, Ingenuity was able to send 83 high-resolution images taken with the 13-megapixel main camera and 1,772 images from the lower navcam camera to Earth. Its flight program has already been updated twice during previous flights, and as mentioned above, it is preparing for a new update. See also Before leaving for a long-haul flight or for a minor vacation, we check the availability of this essential ingredient on board for our health Thus, Ingenuity will continue to support the Perseverance Wagon, which will again move in the same direction also in this second phase, enriching ground data with those recorded by reconnaissance aircraft. Experimental technology has proven more promising than expected, and the accumulated experience will allow the development of a more efficient Mars helicopter than ever before.

Perseverance and ingenuity towards the river delta



