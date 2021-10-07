Cycling, European Championships on track: Milan gold in individual pursuit

The 21-year-old from Friuli, a former Olympic champion with the quadruple team, beats Russia’s Juniv in the final.

Another victory for Italian cycling, another victory for Italian sport in 2021. This time, thanks to 21-year-old Jonathan Milan, a Friuli who was born in Tolmezzo and lives in Buga – the country of Alessandro de Marchi, winner of the Agostoni Cup on Wednesday – who, after winning the gold medal Olympic with team quest. Quartet, in Europe on track in Switzerland, Grinchen dominates the individual pursuit. For the tricolor expedition, this is the first success in the Swiss Continental review.

Race – The final, which sees Milan opposing Russia’s Lake Junov, has no date. Jonathan, busy on Sundays on the roads of Paris-Roubaix, set the law straight from the first metres. The advantage is constantly increasing: 0 “923 after the first kilometer, 2″ 129 after the second, up to 4” 247 after the third. You do not even reach the end: before the third and a half kilometer, this is superiority, Gonov achieves. Blue raises his arms to the sky: it Great party, and patience if the final chronometer reference is lost at the fourth kilometer…

the legacy – And so Milan, eighth-placed Manlio Moreau, collects the baton from Filippo Gana in the best possible way. Prestigious class demonstration. For Jonathan, this is the first world singles victory of his career: Italbicchi never ends.

Oct 7, 2021 (change Oct 7, 2021 | 20:22)

