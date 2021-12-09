December 10, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077, lawsuit with investors in negotiation stage – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 10, 2021 1 min read

The because I am CD Projekt RED sued by Investors Due to problematic launch Cyberpunk 2077 movie entered a stage negotiate: The two parties seek to reach an agreement.

As reported, a few months ago, the lawsuits against CD Projekt RED went from four to just one, simplifying at least a scenario that remains the envy of the Polish studio.

The development team was actually accused of owning it deceive their investors On the actual quality of Cyberpunk 2077, with special reference to the data on the console versions: In the words of CD Projekt RED, the game ran surprisingly well on PS4 and Xbox One.

The numerous controversies that broke out in conjunction with the launch of the RPG caused a lot of trouble for the company, which among other things, Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PS Store due to the large number. Refund requests by users.

In short, it has certainly not been a good period for the development team, who are nonetheless trying to postpone this moment. Decision to find a file an agreement With investors filing the lawsuit is a clear sign of these intentions.

