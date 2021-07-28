Covid: Israel 2260 cases in 24 hours, a positive rate of 2.38% – the last hour الساعة

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, July 28 – Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Israel. In the past 24 hours – the Ministry of Health reported – there were 2,260 new cases from about 96,000 swabs, a positive rate of 2.8 percent.



The number of critically ill patients is also increasing, reaching 153.



In the evening, a team of experts will meet to discuss the advisability of giving a third dose of Pfizer to Israelis over 60, who received the second dose more than six months ago and whose defenses may have been weakened in the meantime. “We are still analyzing the data to see if there is indeed a decrease in the efficacy of vaccines,” said Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Asch.



“Time is running out. If the ‘booster vaccine’, which is the third vaccine, to reduce infection and protect the population, it has to be given. But the decision is very complex.”



To date, only limited groups of immunosuppressed individuals have received their third dose in Israel, including patients who have had heart, kidney, or lung transplants. (ANSAMED).

