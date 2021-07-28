Sondrio, sexual assault: A 15-year-old girl condemned the attack in Valdelina

Sondrio – One last night 15 year old girl He was hospitalized in shock Some injuries at Sondrio Hospital After experiencing something heavy Sexual assault, According to information he provided to the caravan that intervened with ambulance rescuers. The attack took place outside A green area through Roma All Africa, The tourist resort of Valdolina. At the moment, minorities are unable to provide useful information to identify the person responsible. She only knows when a person complains that she has been abused.

The intense episode took place at midnight. The victim arrived at the hospital just two hours ago. Investigators, coordinated by the Sondrio Attorney General’s Office, directed by Elvira Antonelli Maximum confidentiality Hope to be able to do that in the next few hours Full light on facts, Waiting to find glResults of clinical trials Minorities were hospitalized by doctors. The holder of the trial document is the replacement Marialina Condaldo, who advised the carabinieri to buy anything Videos from video surveillance systems Located in the area, not isolated within the holiday center on the border of the province of Prussia.