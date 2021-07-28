July 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sondrio, sexual assault: A 15-year-old girl condemned the attack in Valdelina

Sondrio, sexual assault: A 15-year-old girl condemned the attack in Valdelina

Noah French July 28, 2021 1 min read
The case is being investigated by police

Sondrio – One last night 15 year old girl He was hospitalized in shock Some injuries at Sondrio Hospital After experiencing something heavy Sexual assault, According to information he provided to the caravan that intervened with ambulance rescuers. The attack took place outside A green area through Roma All Africa, The tourist resort of Valdolina. At the moment, minorities are unable to provide useful information to identify the person responsible. She only knows when a person complains that she has been abused.

The intense episode took place at midnight. The victim arrived at the hospital just two hours ago. Investigators, coordinated by the Sondrio Attorney General’s Office, directed by Elvira Antonelli Maximum confidentiality Hope to be able to do that in the next few hours Full light on facts, Waiting to find glResults of clinical trials Minorities were hospitalized by doctors. The holder of the trial document is the replacement Marialina Condaldo, who advised the carabinieri to buy anything Videos from video surveillance systems Located in the area, not isolated within the holiday center on the border of the province of Prussia.

© All rights reserved

READ  Pepe Severnini tries, frosting in the studio - Libero Codydino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Peaceful coexistence or it will be disastrous”

July 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Jaundice: Govt Hospital and Intensive Care. All data area based on region

July 27, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Historic defeat for Olympic, American women: 3-0 by Sweden after 44 useful results

July 27, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Sondrio, sexual assault: A 15-year-old girl condemned the attack in Valdelina

July 28, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

How did the meeting go between Minister Orlando and unions?

July 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horoscope for love and work, what is the luckiest sign for today, July 28

July 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Scientists expected that a giant asteroid would hit the sun

July 28, 2021 Karen Hines