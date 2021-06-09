Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 case bulletin for today, June 9. directly

The Ministry of Health records 2199 new positive substances out of 218,738 treated (antigenic and molecular) smears. The deaths in a single day are 77. Regular hospitalizations (-303, now 4382) and intensive care (-27, now 661) are declining. Positive rate is 1%. The final green light from the European Parliament to the Green Corridor. Young people embark on the vaccination campaign but experts hold back on open days, especially those who have received AstraZeneca vaccinations: it may in fact lead to a risk considered “higher than Covid”

The green light from the room room to the decree-law on reopening related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The text, which the government secured a trust in Montestorio, was approved by 384 votes to 39 against, with five abstentions. Now go to the Senate.

The disco node is still standing: a new protocol will be introduced to CTS. The chamber’s final vote is scheduled to take place this afternoon upon reopening. As for getting out of the pandemic, “we are on the right track but not yet at the end,” says Mattarella. Minister Orlando: “Shock absorber repair will be ready in early July, but comparison with Mef will be needed for resources.”