CoopVoce preview: Evo 100 comes for 8.90 € per month and Evo 30 for 6.90 € per month – MondoMobileWeb.it

Effective August 26, 2021, subject to any changes, mobile operator your luck She will update her profile Evo With the introduction of new rechargeable tariff offers Evo from 100 to 8.90 € per month NS Evo 30 to 6.90 euros per month.

After the trial period of the offer Evo 100 is priced at €8.99 per month and can be activated for Unicoop Firenze membersFrom August 26, 2021, the show will arrive Evo 100 a 8.90 € per month Can be activated at all Coop points of sale that are authorized to activate the new CoopVoce rechargeable chips.

CoopVoce Evo 100 and Evo 30 available soon

Foss Evo Cup 100 Served every month Unlimited minutes calls to all mobile and fixed local network numbers, 1000 text messages towards everyone and 100 GB of mobile Internet traffic up to 4G on the TIM network, at a monthly cost 8.90 € per month.

Kupfos Evo 30 Served every month Unlimited minutes calls to all mobile and fixed local network numbers, 1000 text messages towards everyone and 30 GB of mobile Internet traffic up to 4G on the TIM network, at a monthly cost 6.90 € per month.

The tariff will continue to be shown Evo You & SMS a 4.50 euros per month which is offered every month Unlimited minutes For all national mobile and fixed network numbers, 1000 text messages For all national numbers e 100 mega From mobile Internet traffic up to 4G.

With CoopVoce all gigabytes, minutes and SMS can be used for the offer Even when roaming in the European Union.

To find out the news of phone operators, it is possible Join the MondoMobileWeb Telegram channel for free and stay up to date on the mobile world.

Please note that at Coop points of sale the cost of a new rechargeable SIM, subject to any changes, is 10€ with 5€ for phone traffic included.

€5 of the included traffic consists of €1 of phone credit and €4 of the bonus, non-refundable in case of line termination and non-transferable in case of number portability.

€30 voucher for Coop products for some members

Coop Alleanza 3.0 co-op members moving to CoopVoce from August 26, 2021 to September 22, 2021 at point of sale, choose an offer from the new range Evo (Evo 100 for 8.99 € per month, Evo 30 for 6.90 € per month and Evo Voce & Sms for 4.50 € per month), a €30 shopping voucher for Coop brand products as a gift.

some details

If a CoopVoce customer runs out of all giga units available in the offers Evo 100And Evo 50 so Evo 10 Surf the Internet Banned at no additional cost, while in case of SMS bundle bypass, pay-as-you-go rate plan terms apply.

In case the data package exceeds the bidder Evo You & SMS, navigation continues at speeds as low as 32 kbps, until the next renewal, excluding any activation of new data options.

In the event of non-renewal of Insufficient balanceCoopVoce offers are suspended for 30 days, during which Internet traffic is blocked, while voice and SMS traffic are charged according to the conditions stipulated in the tariff plan.

In this case, to reactivate the offer, it will be necessary to recharge your SIM card within 30 days. Otherwise, the option will be disabled. your luck It uses the TIM mobile network.

MondoMobileWeb Preview. Thanks to S. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, news is exclusively considered junk without any informational and commercial value.



It is possible to receive a lot of useful news and advice, especially in the world of telephony Subscribe for free to mondomobileweb channel on Telegram.

Continued MondoMobileWeb it’s a Google NewsAnd FacebookAnd Twitter NS Instagram. Feel free to share your opinions and/or experiences comment our articles.