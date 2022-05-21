Concert for Vasco Rossi, Pat: ``The streaming stage is basically done. Now pay attention to the parking lots: more than 200 buses and about 25,000 cars ''

Trento. next flow phase Vasco russia party It is highly certain. to say it there Operations room Who followed the event in real time in all its stages. Particular attention is now shifting to departures from the parking lot: a situation that includes more than 200 buses and about 25,000 cars, as well as trains.

“The spectators – communicating with the Prefecture – who have not decided to stop in the city for a white night, have largely come to their means and are thus about to depart for their destinations. As it happens on the occasion of events of the size of those in Trento, and still they explain from the operating room also Flow is checked minute by minute from the moment you leave the ring. The cooperation of the spectators helped ensure that everything went in an orderly manner.”

The party ended shortly after midnight, and from there a river of people flowed through the streets of the center. He commented, “Thank you to those who have worked and continue to work to achieve the best result of this appointment.” Maurizio FogattiAnd county chiefWhile Mayor Franco YancelliHe adds: “Trento has responded in the best possible way, with a day of celebration that will remain in the life of the city. It was an opportunity the capital decided to seize, and also accompanied it to a sleepless night which is useful for absorbing the influx of spectators and for that I thank the bartenders. Of course in these hours we follow the evolution of the post-party with the utmost Attention. After the event from the operating room, there was another kind of show, performed with the utmost professionalism that was expressed by all the operators and operators involved, and I thank them for that.”

The mayor also gave special thanks to local police, Which follows all aspects of traffic, operators Dolomite environmentfor timely cleaning work which also favored the safety of the outflow.

From an operational point of view – explains Director General of Civil ProtectionAnd Rafael de Col Attention now turns to the moment of departure from the return positions. It is a stage with more than 200 buses and about 25,000 cars filling the various parking lotsAnd In addition to trains. The flow, even from the narrowest of lanes, occurred at about 1 hour and 45 minutes after the end of the concert, and thus in about 40 minutes less than we calculated using simulations. For this result, we must also thank the audience that cooperated.”