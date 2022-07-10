Citroen DS 7: In addition to its attractive appearance, it has a very powerful engine with 360 hp

Citroen DS 7, new identity revealed these days, Citroen’s latest bold and refined car will be available in three versions, one of which is sporty.

he passed Five years since the launch of the first generationThis year Citroen DS7becomes new and displays a Fantastic stylingPure, original, perfect for car lovers. On the roof it remains a dynamic SUVBut it hides a lot of technology and modernity.

there New set of engines It now includes three hybrid engines, one of which is tuned by DS Performance, with 360 horsepower. This time the character of the new person is magnified Citroen DS7appear front and back, Lots of news Which makes it more beautiful.

Citroen DS 7 Some updates from the new car

clear lines, Features LED light signature Together with the beautiful headlights DS pixel Led Vision 3.0. It is fitted with 19-inch Edinburgh and Silverstone rims. The DS 7 E-tense 4 x 4 version offers 21-inch Brooklyn users. As for the choice of materials, frame safebut much lighter than before.

The interiors are beautiful, elegant and luxurious 12 inch touch screen Which allows you to navigate and manage music and ventilation with just a few clicks. Also available to the driver, there are various assistance systems.

The assistance systems are, Level 2 DS Drive, semi-autonomous drivingDS Driver Attention Monitoring Suspension DS Active Scan that takes care of the cushioning system and complete DS night vision It is able to detect the presence of animals, cyclists and pedestrians within 100 metres.

Electric engine and horsepower for the new Citroen

gasoline engine PureTech 180The electric unit is 110 hp for the 4×4300 and 4×4 360, the motor is identical but from 200 and 110 and 112 electric motor Horses on each axis.

the new Citroen DS 7 allows you to go from 0 to 100 km per hour In 5.6 seconds, the battery is 14.2 kWh and allows you to travel up to 65 km without emissions. On the other hand, in the urban cycle, the kilometers can reach 81. The car will be available in all Italian stores from next September.