Leonardo: Ibra wanted to return to Paris Saint-Germain, but we told him no: he is ungrateful.

still clash between Leonardo and Ibrahimovic. This time it was the Brazilian’s turn to respond to the Swede, who in recent days called “Paris Saint-Germain a club without discipline”. The Parisian player, on the pages of L’Equipe, was harsh: “I don’t even want to answer. Where is the indiscipline? I think there is a reason, every time a player leaves Paris Saint-Germain, he can’t stop talking about us. The whole world wants to come Zlatan tried several times to come back. I am still waiting for an interview in which he thanks PSG for everything they did for him. PSG was there before and after him. But tell me where is the indiscipline? “. Now you are waiting for the AC Milan striker to move.

In Paris, Leonardo still hopes to retreat Mbappe: “How many possibilities are there to extend the contract? I can’t say exactly that, but we have possibilities. As long as there is no signing with another club, we will try everything, and we will do everything we can to keep Kylian Mbappe. Kylian is in the best position to become the best player possible. Kylian is so valuable that I think he’s calm about it. He’s secondary. I think it would take him to put the number up. Two minutes left.”

does not dry a Zidane On the bench and with Pochettino: “We never thought about changing coaches. We never communicated with Zidane or anyone else. I can say that Mauricio Pochettino never asked to leave. I don’t have any problems with him. We talk about everything”.