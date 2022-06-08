June 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The weakest boss in the game is able to beat all the others, the video proves it - Nerd4.life

The weakest boss in the game is able to beat all the others, the video proves it – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 9, 2022 2 min read

elden ring It includes a boss in its tutorial, which is Godric’s Soldier. This is a surprisingly weak enemy of the player, but it should not be underestimated at all. Streamer Skumnut, using mod style, made sure this boss took on everyone else and proved he could (almost) win on his own.

Skumnut made the chief Excitable as a soul Boss using the mod. As you can see from the video at the beginning of the news, the warrior is really strong. He is able to take out a lot of bosses easily. In some cases the player has used some recovery or power-ups to lend a helping hand to a Godrick soldier, but generally the summon is able to take care of the alternate boss while the player watches.

The match was made in NG + 6 Skumnut mentions at the beginning of the video that he probably should have switched directly to NG+7 to increase the difficulty. In Rennala’s case, the player had to reach out to summon because the AI ​​couldn’t tell which enemies to hit and the creatures seemed to distract the AI ​​endlessly.

it is clear that Soldier’s stats They’re supposed to be these enemies, not a summon: This isn’t an official Elden Ring feature, so you can’t judge how “balanced” the game is, but it’s an interesting curiosity.

If you like special challenges, here is a video showing you defeating 163 Elden Ring bosses in one fell swoop.

See also  Part of the Omniverse show with the CEO in the kitchen was faked on CG - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New gameplay videos for Sega – Nerd4.life

June 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Sony Bend is working on a new open world IP with multiplayer, and here is the studio’s new logo – Nerd4.life

June 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Sanitarium is free on GOG for the opening of the summer sale of the store – Nerd4.life

June 7, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Wall Street fears US GDP recession, Dow Jones falls 0.8%

June 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

When do revenue agency tax assessments run and what are the defense tools for taxpayers

June 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA supports ESA and ESA missions

June 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The weakest boss in the game is able to beat all the others, the video proves it – Nerd4.life

June 9, 2022 Gerald Bax