China: “We will not monitor whether Pelosi goes to Taiwan” – the world

August 1, 2022

China asserts that its armed forces will not “stand idly by” if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. “We would like to once again warn the United States that China is waiting and the People’s Liberation Army will not stand idly by,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, stressing that “China will definitely take decisive and strong countermeasures to defend regional sovereignty and integrity.” The United States should respect the one-China principle, the three Sino-US statements, and keep President Biden’s promise not to support Taiwan independence.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Singapore this morning at 4.30 (local time) at the head of a delegation of five Democratic Representatives. During her official visit to Singapore, Nancy Pelosi will meet President Halimah Yacoub, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and some ministers. This is followed by meetings in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The purpose of the trip is to “reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the United States to allies and friends in the Indo-Pacific.” Peace and security, economic growth, international trade, climate change and human rights will be the topics of discussion during the visits. “The Indo-Pacific region will not only benefit the United States, but the entire world,” said a US House of Representatives spokesman.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has urged US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to seek “stable” relations with Beijing. “Prime Minister Lee stressed the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security,” a statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

