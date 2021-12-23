Serie A, spectators data: Milan surprises everyone

At the end of the first round of the program Serie A 2021/22 It’s time for assessment, on and off the field. The well-known gate Football and finance All data relating to viewers In the stadiums this first part of the season.

There have been more than 3 million spectators so far, with Milan first In this special arrangement with 378.300 Someone brought to the San Siro in just nine races, an average 42,033 spectators per match.

Milan, fans, first division

He follows Romespontaneously 408,698 Fans (and with one game more than the Rossoneri) slightly exceeds evenInter. The last was Sassuolo, averaging 5’500 spectators per game. under the classification The turnout rate for the stadiums: