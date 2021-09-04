Cheerleading: Palermo came to the United States, the first European

Palermo – Palermo Salvo Amigo, a 20-year-old rival athlete and ‘wolves’ coach, will be one of the three strongest teams in the United States, via the Del Vision in Palermo. To formalize his transfer of the same company from Palermo to the United States on Facebook.

The young athlete, who is already registered with the Italian Cheerleading and Cheersport Federation and a member of the ‘Team Italy’ team that competed in the 2018 World Championships in Orlando (USA), flew from Rome to Dallas and reached Corsicana ten days ago. . Join Navarro, one of the three strongest teams in the United States. The Navarro team, (told by two seasons in a TV series on Netflix) is part of Navarro College, which has given Palermo talent, joined physical education, a two-year ‘full’ scholarship to graduate in your preferred sports field.

Salvo Amigo Navarro was the first young Italian to feature in the team and the first European in history. “This is very satisfying for Palermo and Italy – says Federal President Ivo Sekwani – but for our federation, for the Palermo group of wolves of Polisportiva Ponagia, and for his friends, a whole respect for Italy”.

“We are proud and very excited – says our father Luciano, chairman of Polisportiva Bonagia Palermo, which has been operating in the homogeneous district on the outskirts of the Sicilian capital since 1973. Forty-eight years of interest and love have already created many sporting successes, and there are also some pastimes and games in the neighborhood’s social setting. But it’s a great satisfaction for us. “