Immigrants: A New Caravan from Southern Mexico to the United States – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MEXICO CITY, Sept 04 – A new convoy of migrants, the fourth in the past few days, left today from Tapachula in the Mexican state of Chiapas on the border with Guatemala, bound for the United States. It is written by the newspaper Sol de México.



Like the previous ones, there are about 500 people of all ages who come mostly from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti, determined to cross the entire Mexican territory to try to “touch the dream of a new life. In the United States.”



Journalists who follow the convoy claim that it is well organized and has a security service that takes special care during the journey to protect the women and children who are part of it.



Three previous immigration initiatives as of August 28 were handled by agents of the National Institute of Migration and National Guard men, who intervened very forcefully in the city of Mapastepec, dispersed and arrested the demonstrators (ANSA).

