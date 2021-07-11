Bulgaria to vote, the populist favorite of showman Trifonov – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SOFIA, July 11 – Bulgaria votes for snap parliamentary elections, which endorses the populist party “There is a people like this” (Iten) of the TV series Slavi Trifonov, which debuted arrogantly in the previous elections. Including legislative provisions on April 4.



The early vote was reached shortly after it was impossible to form a new majority after the regular elections in April. Polling stations open in 7 localities (6 Italian) and close in 20 localities (19 Italian).



Twenty-three parties and coalitions will compete for 240 seats in the Bulgarian single-chamber parliament. There are approximately 6.7 million voters out of a population of just over 7 million.



The voting system is proportional, combined with a majority stake. A 4% barrier to entry into Parliament is expected. Despite being the front-runner in opinion polls, the populist ITN is unlikely to get enough votes to win a majority in parliament.



Second in voting preferences is former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s conservative Grube Party, which, despite winning the elections on April 4, failed to form a government majority, remained isolated, found no allies, and had to leave the political spotlight after nearly of ten years in government. The Socialist Party (BSP), the eternal rival of the Scabies party, is in third place in terms of consensus, followed by the right-wing “Democratic Bulgaria” party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS – the Turkish minority party).



Polls suggest two other political groups could beat the 4% barrier: Whoa! Criminals out! Former Ombudsman Maya Manulova (independent) and nationalists from the coalition of Bulgarian Patriots. Citizens isolated from Covid-19 and people with disabilities will be able to vote through mobile phone stations.



Access to the polls will be regulated according to the anti-Covid regulations: sterile gels, masks, distancing and separate paths. For the first time, voting will be mandatory only using polling machines at polling stations with more than 300 voters, or more than 9,400 out of a total of nearly 12,000 polling stations.



