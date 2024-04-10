April 10, 2024

Best UK Architecture RIBA Stirling Award Best of the Week

April 10, 2024

We dedicate Best of the week from the week For award winners Usury, announced on October 15, 2015, presents interesting projects to which we have dedicated news in Floornature. Twentieth edition of RIBA Stirling Prize He won it Burntwood School Designed by architecture studio Alford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM).
A project that transforms, expands and reinvents a campus built in 1950, preserving only some of the original buildings including the architect-designed Assembly Hall. Leslie Martin.
In this Floornature news, the list of finalists for the 2015 Riba Stirling Award.

“Shelter” for fishermen Hunting hut Designed by architecture firm Niall McLaughlin Architects had won Stephen Lawrence AwardIt has been praised for its perfect harmony with the natural context. Other projects that were finalists for the award were also showcased on Floornature.

the prize “Client of the year“He who realizes the importance of a good client for good architecture has gone to a client The National Theater in Londonthe project from the studio Haworth Tompkins.
In conclusion, I remember that the architect Zaha HadidI received the Royal Gold Medal 2016She is the first woman in the award's history to receive the recognition given to architects who have had a notable “direct or indirect impact” on the progress of architecture.

(Agnese Bifulco)

