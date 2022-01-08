January 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Season 1 may not start before March, for the data factor - Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 is free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 8, 2022 2 min read

Battlefield 2042 It can be downloaded and played Free This weekend by users Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as part of the traditional Free Play Days initiative that periodically allows you to try out certain titles for free for a limited period of time.

If you subscribe to one or another Microsoft service (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox Live Gold), you can download the new shooter from Electronic Arts and DICE at This title is in the Xbox Series X version | S. oh This page is in the Xbox One version On the Xbox Store for free from now until hours 9:00 AM on January 10, 2022.

It’s not a very long period of time, but it does allow you to do a fairly in-depth test of Battlefield 2042 and thus be able to assess whether or not to buy, as it is still the full game for each component.

Within the initiative free play days This weekend, we also find two free downloadable games, according to tradition: one is the action-adventure horror game The Sinking City, which focuses on the work of H.P. Lovecraft and in particular on the Cthulhu cycle, while the other title is Star Renegades, a turn-RPG. G-Strategy based on stunning 2D sci-fi properties which has also been highly appreciated by critics.

Note, however, that Battlefield 2042 is currently there as well Discount Priced at €59.99 for the Xbox Series X version | S and €46.89 for the Xbox One version, while The Sinking City has been reduced to €9.99.

See also  New SMS scam dumps checking accounts: whichever is it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Just move a stick to solve it, it’s impossible

January 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Google launches Chrome OS 97 with a new audio player and more

January 7, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The game world, “Thedas”, is a temporary acronym that has become definitive – Nerd4.life

January 7, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Principality of Monaco updates anti-Covid regulations for both workers and locals – Sanremonews.it

January 8, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Conflict over returning to school, government against de Luca – Chronicle

January 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Poste average stock: how to get it off the phone

January 8, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Biagio D’Anelli and Miriana, Step Out on the Glass to a GF Vip / Plea for Quarantine

January 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese