Battlefield 2042 is free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 It can be downloaded and played Free This weekend by users Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as part of the traditional Free Play Days initiative that periodically allows you to try out certain titles for free for a limited period of time.

If you subscribe to one or another Microsoft service (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox Live Gold), you can download the new shooter from Electronic Arts and DICE at This title is in the Xbox Series X version | S. oh This page is in the Xbox One version On the Xbox Store for free from now until hours 9:00 AM on January 10, 2022.

It’s not a very long period of time, but it does allow you to do a fairly in-depth test of Battlefield 2042 and thus be able to assess whether or not to buy, as it is still the full game for each component.

Within the initiative free play days This weekend, we also find two free downloadable games, according to tradition: one is the action-adventure horror game The Sinking City, which focuses on the work of H.P. Lovecraft and in particular on the Cthulhu cycle, while the other title is Star Renegades, a turn-RPG. G-Strategy based on stunning 2D sci-fi properties which has also been highly appreciated by critics.

Note, however, that Battlefield 2042 is currently there as well Discount Priced at €59.99 for the Xbox Series X version | S and €46.89 for the Xbox One version, while The Sinking City has been reduced to €9.99.