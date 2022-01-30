Backstedt domination among youngsters! Federica Ventorelli V – OA Sport

Zoe Baxtedt control between young In the world Cup from cyclocross a Fayetteville, in the United States of America ; He deserved victory for the British who drove the race on their own, and finished first against the Dutch Leonie Bentfield (Second up to +32″) e Lauren Mullingraf (terza a +57).

No mistakes, no splashes, no unexpected events: the race was conducted almost calmly by the athlete class 2004 who has been in command since the first cycle of the planned five; It was his last time 41’16”.

Little things to do for the Dutch Bentfield e Mullingraf that you must be satisfied with Secondly Born in third place: It is difficult, almost impossible, to be able to maintain the pace that has been imposed from the start by the world road champion in her class.

Cyclocross, World Championships 2022: Coach Daniele Pontoni after blue singles in Team Relay: ‘We made history’

better Fifth place for blue Federica Ventorelli (+1’09”), behind the British Ella McClain Howell (+1’06”): The Italian fought on the podium for a good half of the race, but the final fifth place is still an excellent result. The other blue in the race is doing well too, Valetina CorviAnd sixteen.

Photo: UCI Twitter