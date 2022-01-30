Backstedt domination among youngsters! Federica Ventorelli V – OA Sport

January 30, 2022

Zoe Baxtedt wins the world title. Running Kaia Schmid - OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt January 30, 2022 1 min read

Zoe Baxtedt control between young In the world Cup from cyclocross a Fayetteville, in the United States of America ; He deserved victory for the British who drove the race on their own, and finished first against the Dutch Leonie Bentfield (Second up to +32″) e Lauren Mullingraf (terza a +57).

No mistakes, no splashes, no unexpected events: the race was conducted almost calmly by the athlete class 2004 who has been in command since the first cycle of the planned five; It was his last time 41’16”.

Little things to do for the Dutch Bentfield e Mullingraf that you must be satisfied with Secondly Born in third place: It is difficult, almost impossible, to be able to maintain the pace that has been imposed from the start by the world road champion in her class.

better Fifth place for blue Federica Ventorelli (+1’09”), behind the British Ella McClain Howell (+1’06”): The Italian fought on the podium for a good half of the race, but the final fifth place is still an excellent result. The other blue in the race is doing well too, Valetina CorviAnd sixteen.

Photo: UCI Twitter

