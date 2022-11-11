Napoli, Kvaratskelli still out against Udinese: conditions

Napoli led by Luciano Spalletti started his march towards the match against Udinese led by Sutil. It is possible that the Napoli club, orphaned by Amir Rahmani and Salvatore Sirigu, will have to dispense with Kvaratschilia as well. Georgian player terms, Yesterday struggling with treatments and working out at the gymHe seems to be getting better, but not so much that you’ll be able to see him on the field on Saturday against the Friulians. The latest rumors from Georgia seem pretty clear. Like target reports, Number 77 will stay out against Udinese.

Kvaratskhelia injury latest news

It seems that the doubts have finally been resolved. Kvaratskhelia will not be on the list of summoned players For tomorrow’s game at 15:00. After the Bianconeri there will be a break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a period in which he will take even those who do not participate in the World Cup. Georgia is planning a match against Morocco on November 17, but The existence of infidels is uncertain On the field precisely because of his physical condition. At the moment, coach Sagnol has included him in the list of players who have been called up.

Naples, report from Castel Volturno: the latest on Kvara

Until today the team met at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno. The following is the report that Napoli published on its official channels: