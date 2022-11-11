November 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Napoli, Kvaratskelli still out against Udinese: conditions

Napoli, Kvaratskelli still out against Udinese: conditions

Mirabelle Hunt November 11, 2022 2 min read

Napoli led by Luciano Spalletti started his march towards the match against Udinese led by Sutil. It is possible that the Napoli club, orphaned by Amir Rahmani and Salvatore Sirigu, will have to dispense with Kvaratschilia as well. Georgian player terms, Yesterday struggling with treatments and working out at the gymHe seems to be getting better, but not so much that you’ll be able to see him on the field on Saturday against the Friulians. The latest rumors from Georgia seem pretty clear. Like target reports, Number 77 will stay out against Udinese.

Kvaratskhelia injury latest news

It seems that the doubts have finally been resolved. Kvaratskhelia will not be on the list of summoned players For tomorrow’s game at 15:00. After the Bianconeri there will be a break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a period in which he will take even those who do not participate in the World Cup. Georgia is planning a match against Morocco on November 17, but The existence of infidels is uncertain On the field precisely because of his physical condition. At the moment, coach Sagnol has included him in the list of players who have been called up.

Naples, report from Castel Volturno: the latest on Kvara

Until today the team met at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno. The following is the report that Napoli published on its official channels:

See also  What an attack from the former president

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Sports on Netflix? Real potential for the future of the platform

November 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Czech Republic eliminates Poland, USA will play for supremacy – OA Sport

November 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Does Mourinho attack Karsdorp? Sabatini: “Now he must go, an episode unprecedented in severity”

November 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Migrants, Meloni: “Aggressive reaction of France, do not isolate Italy, but smugglers” – Politics

November 11, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Beware of false communication scam

November 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Belen Rodriguez, disaster is public: Get out of the car you can see everything | Incredible picture

November 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Covid, US scientists hail Cuba: ‘a successful global vaccine model’

November 11, 2022 Karen Hines