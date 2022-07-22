July 22, 2022

Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images

ATP 500 Hamburg: Lorenzo Musetti Super! semi-finals for him

July 22, 2022

Nice guide to Lorenzo Mussetti Who reaches the semi-finals of the tournament ATP 500 in Hamburg.
The 20-year-old from Carrara, 62 ATP player, defeated the Spaniard in the quarter-finals Alejandro Davidovich FokinaNo. 35 of the standings with a score of 64 63 played a practically perfect match.
In the semi-finals he will challenge the color blue Francisco Cerondolo Class 1998 and 30th in the world.
For Lorenzo this is the eighth time in his career a top eight at the ATP Tour – fourth in 20022 and third in the “500”.

In the first set, after Lorenzo put the second half on everyone (the response match played in an amazing fashion), he let go of the bar in the next game with the Spaniard hitting all 3.
In a new 3 equal break by Musetti who this time conceded only 2 points in the remaining two hitting rounds, winning the break for 6 to 4.

In the second group, the blue went 4 to 1 with a double break. The Spaniard removed a serve from Musetti who was on 4 to 3, 40 all and was at bat, he took advantage of two consecutive errors by the Iberi to rematch, then on 3 to 5, the Spaniard, on duty, made 4 more fouls for free.
This way Lorenzo scored a new break and went home for 6 to 3.

ATP Hamburg

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

4

3

Lorenzo Mussetti

6

6

Winner: Musette

01:30:37

0 ACES 2
1 double errors 0
42/62 (68%) first service 40/54 (74%)
23/42 (55%) 1st Service Point won 24/40 (60%)
8/20 (40%) 2nd Service Points won 11/14 (79%)
2/7 (29%) breakpoints saved 2/4 (50%)
10 service games played 9
16/40 (40%) First Service Return Points won 19/42 (45%)
3/14 (21%) 2 point return of the second service won 12/20 (60%)
2/4 (50%) converted breakpoints 5/7 (71%)
Play 9 back games 10
31/62 (50%) Service Points won 35/54 (65%)
19/54 (35%) return points won 31/62 (50%)
50/116 (43%) total points won 66/116 (57%)

