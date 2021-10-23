Applications for training abroad will expire

In a few days, on October 26 at 12.00, the deadlines for participation in the Erasmus Traineeship Program, which allows students of participating universities to access training courses abroad in companies, training and research centers, will expire. Thus the trainee will have the opportunity to acquire new skills and specific competencies, in addition to being able to understand the culture of the host country, as well as deepening knowledge of the language. The facts that internships can be done in an EU country, while in the case of the UK, mobility is still available, as it is related to previous funding. Online exams to check language skills will take place on October 29th. All information is available on the Uniss website on the page

