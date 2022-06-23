Anna Tatangelo and Livio Curie split (and Gigi Di Alessio will have something to do with that)

It seems clear again between livio korean And the Anna TantangeloBut according to the latest rumors circulated on the page chatThe couple would have divorced permanently. After six months of relationship, the two decided to end their relationship due to an irreconcilable lifestyle.

After a month of separation, however, livi And Anna decided to try again, on one condition: for her dreams of glory and her career, livi He should have put his girlfriend first. An agreement the rappers agreed to, but it clearly wasn’t enough to save their story.

He could have chosen to end the relationship permanently tatangelowhose heart will not stop beating for the former, Gigi D’Alessio. on the other side , livi You will be very disappointed with the choice Ibecause he still loves the Neapolitan singer deeply.

Going back to talking about Gigi Di Alessio, the singer returned from two evenings of a very successful event in Naples, During which he celebrated thirty years of his career, his son Luca was also by his side for the first timealso known as LDA, which we learned to know and appreciate during the last edition of the talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi.

Those who carefully followed the show GGHowever, they note the details: I، D’Alessio. weekly From He revealed that the singer will ask all of his guests not to talk about her I. the reason? The separation between the two will remain an open wound. GG And the I They broke up about a year ago – not in the best way – and today the two are working hard to get as civil and respectful a relationship as possible:

name deleted Anna Tantangelo In every dedication and segment of the show. Guests were also asked to “avoid” the feud, which was still painful for both of them. The two broke up a year ago not in the best way and today they are looking for a new and respectful civil relationship.