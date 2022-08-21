Android tragedy, everyone turns to iPhones

The iOS 16 craze has broken out. The amazing data that is able to provide a popular launcher on Google Play Store that is trying to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones is inexplicable.

Well, in a short time it has crossed 50 million downloads as it has been updated with design changes and features coming to iPhone, with iOS 16. A fact that takes on even more importance when you consider that the app is not new to the Google Play Store, but in the past three years it has managed to recreate the iOS experience on Android.

It all started with iOS 13 and for every subsequent major release of iOS, the app has been updated to reflect the changes made to iOS. iOS Boot Emulator, named Launcher iOS 16Recreates iOS Home Screen, Dock, Force Touch menus on apps,jig modeapp library, iOS-style widgets and more.

Some features are not even on iPhones

The launcher also replaces app icons with iOS icons, like Messages, notes and camera even Play Store has an iconApple App Store. In the standard Android nature, the launcher offers customization features to users that even users of the Cupertino giant don’t have.

Primarily like the ability to customize the rating of applications in Application library, or change the animation on the home screen. There is even the possibility to easily rename apps, etc., etc.

The app is clearly known in the community of those who only buy smartphones green robotreceived additional exposure on Twitter, earlier this week.

Biggest change a iOS 16, also known as the redesigned lock screen, made headlines after Apple’s WWDC last June. The wide coverage of the new lock screen may require additional downloads of the launcher from users looking to try out the latest Apple designs. Unfortunately, this launcher does not have an iOS 16 lock screen, at least not yet.

Android launchers are programs on the Play Store that run on the device’s home screen with their own design, customization features, and options other than those offered by the original device manufacturer.

In fact, casually browsing the Google Play Store, dozens of launchers promise to recreate the iOS experience on Android, with over a million downloads each. Yes Yes: It broke out iOS 16-mania.