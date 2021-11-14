Covid, London “expects” third dose. A downward trend in injuries after the boom in recent weeks

The trend, after weeks of rising infections, is declining. But London expects the third dose of the Covid vaccine. The government will allow citizens to receive the booster dose 5 months – not 6 – from the end of the regular vaccination cycle. The goal, the Guardian writes, is pReducing pressure on health services and hospitals With winter approaching and stress, From the wave of infections (up to 50,000 in one day), hospitalizations and deaths that occurred. It is unclear whether the new directive will only apply to England or if it will be extended to the whole of the United Kingdom. In any case, for millions of people, the third dose is bound to arrive early. They are already managed abroad 12 million third dosesHowever, the process must be simplified – according to the health system – and speeded up.
In recent days, the British Prime Minister himself Boris Johnson He has once again urged residents to get vaccinated. “I see storm clouds gathering over parts ofContinental Europe And I must be quite frank: we have already reached this point and remember what happens when the wave begins.” As the Netherlands adopts a curfew, Austria isolates i no vax NS Germany was forced to ask for the support of the army Johnson stressed that “today it is more urgent than ever to make a withdrawal: If you can do that, that’s great. The level of protection is extraordinary, so if you are over 50, apply to do it.” “What I am saying is, if we don’t do it fast enough, We may have a potential risk of a pandemic situation in other parts of EuropeYesterday it was
40,375 new infections and 145 deaths due to Covid. However, in recent days, the British have returned to vaccination and reached 700,000 doses in one day, including 500,000 booster doses, and compared to last week, daily cases decreased by 6.5% and deaths by 8.9%.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential
Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue to produce quality journalism online that is open to all, without paid barriers. Your contribution is essential to our future.
Be supportive too
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Prosaviro: “The number of people who took the third dose is increasing, by over 80 to 30.4%. It is important for the booster vaccine to work, the efficacy of the vaccine drops after six months”
next article
Austria, the lockdown on unvaccinated people began on Monday. Chancellor Schallenberg: “Strict measure, but necessary.” Here are the new rules
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
COVID will never go away – it’s time
Signed by all 197 countries
Steve Bannon has been indicted for contempt of Congress