Amounts, demand and expenses accepted

The 2022 Agriculture Grant is on its way, a subsidy targeting agricultural and food companies to spur investments in IT infrastructures aimed at promoting e-commerce. Let’s see the measurement details together.

The Agriculture Scholarship 2022: Reported directly by the Revenue Agency, which provided through an item all the details of the intended support Agricultural and food businesswhich are also formed in a co-operative, united into federations or bound by the rules of wine routes.

Let’s see in the next article how the bonus works and what files Eligible expenses.

Agriculture Scholarship 2022: What it is and its acceptable expenses

The Agriculture Scholarship 2022 Consists of 40% tax deduction of the investments you support Agricultural and food business To create or expand information technology infrastructures aimed at promoting e-commerce. can be enjoyed From 2021 to 2023 It cannot exceed the maximum number 50000 Euro for activity.

As mentioned, the costs incurred for building or expanding IT Infrastructure It aims to promote electronic commerce, with particular reference to improving the possibility of remote sales to end customers residing outside the national territory, in order to create virtual tax deposits, when necessary, in foreign countries, to facilitate the requirement of agreements with customs agents, for the purposes of paying tax burdens and for activities and projects related to the increase in exports and related to the following:

software;

technological equipment

design and implementation;

Development of databases and security systems.

Agriculture Scholarship 2022: Amounts and Questions

As for the exaggerated Payable, tax credit equal to 40% of investments made and cannot exceed:

The 50000 Euro for small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in primary production of agricultural products and for small and medium-sized agro-food enterprises;

for small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in primary production of agricultural products and for small and medium-sized agro-food enterprises; The €25,000 For large companies engaged in primary production of agricultural products.

Small, medium and large agricultural companies who want to receive investment grant must Notify the Revenue Agency of the amount of expenses incurred In each tax period from 2021 to 2023.

regarding Ordersreferring to expenditures made in 2021, the message will be sent From September 20 to October 20 2022. Within 10 days of the expiry of the application deadline, a requirement from the Revenue Agency will reveal the percentage of tax credit due to each applicant, based on applications received and taking into account the total spending limit of €5 million.