Amazon introduces a new payment method: how to use it

Important news just announced by Amazon Italy: There will be a new payment method. what is he talking about

The expansion process continues via Amazon, Which aims to ride last year’s wave and become more of a reference point for E-commerce via the Internet. As the company announced a few hours ago, a new payment method will be added soon It can also be used in Italy.

If you don’t have it or don’t want to use it Credit or debit cardKnow that there is another solution: pay with cash. Big news is about to arrive, and it will take advantage of what comes after it 4300 Western Union Point of Sale Empowered throughout the territory. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

You may also like >>> Fortnite, the arrival of the amazing Batman Zero trailer: skins and news

Amazon, How does the cash payment method work

Soon, too Amazon Italy It will be possible to make purchases using cash as the method of payment. A long-awaited novelty by the millions of users who populate the E-commerce portal Most important in the world. How does this process work? First you need to add the required products to the shopping cart and go to the checkout. Here you will have to choose how to pay for the order. The new possibility isPay cash at the nearest point of saleYou will have 48 hours to spend the required funds in one of the 4,300 Western Union Certified POS.

You may also like >>> WhatsApp, an exciting new trick: the dream comes true

You will immediately receive a file Code by email, Which will be shown to the cashier to formally confirm the payment. At this point, the rest of the process will be as we already know it: Track parcels and home deliveries.