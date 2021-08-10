Alternatives 2021-22, all the answers to the most frequently asked questions. Question time [VIDEO]

GPS customizations and alternatives are in progress. There is a time until 11.59pm on August 21, 2021. Applications will only be entered electronically through the ‘OnLine Instances (POLIS)’ app.

It will be necessary to have SPID credentials or, alternatively, a valid user to access services in the Ministry’s Reserved Area with specific authorization for the “Instances on the Internet (POLIS)” service.

direct review

Until Friday August 13th, 5 information spaces

Here is the calendar, jot down the appointments on your agenda so you don’t miss the opportunity to ask a question during the live broadcast.

Monday August 9 at 2:30 PM with Maria Domenica de Batre (Gilda) direct review

Tuesday, August 10 at 2:30 PM with Chiara Cozzetto (Anif) direct review

Wednesday, August 11th at 4.00 pm with Manuela Pascarilla (Flc Cgil)

Thursday August 12 at 2.30pm with Atilio Faringo (Cecil Scola)

Friday August 13th at 2.30pm with Paolo Pezzo (All Scola).

Information spaces will be led by Andrea Carlino, journalist at Orizzonte Scuola.