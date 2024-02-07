February 7, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

All major streaming services in Italy and the US

All major streaming services in Italy and the US

Lorelei Reese February 7, 2024 2 min read

There is definitely one of Netflix's biggest competitors out there right now Amazon Prime VideoAll included in the offer Prime Minister's Services From Amazon. Thanks to original productions and wise overseas acquisitions, it offers popular titles such as Good news, Terrorism, Flea bag Above all it will focus heavily on the prequel series in the coming years Lord of the rings. After a one-month free trial, you can access the service by paying 36 euros annual Which also gives access to all Prime services (Free One-Day Delivery, Prime Music, Prime Reading, etc.).

Now TV

In addition to displaying linear and on-demand channels via satellite or digital terrestrial, sky It has also launched its Ott service in recent years Now TV It offers the vast majority of movie and TV series titles (including blockbusters of recent years). game of thrones But also many other hit movies like HBO and Showtime, as well as Sky Studios original series Come The young pope, Gomorrah s Chernobyl), as well as a wide range of sports (in particular League). The offer is divided into: The three-ticket rule (Entertainment, TV series and cinema), available free for 14 days, then renewed at €19.99 per month (instead of just one ticket) 9.99 eurosright 14,99 euros), With the addition ofOption + To watch in high definition and on two devices (€ 2.99 per month) or different devices Sports packages (€7.99 for one day, €14.99 for a week, €29.99 per month).

teamvision

Telephone company service Tim Offer upon request TV series, movies and other programs Entertainment (also for hire). In recent years, the show has focused above all on selected pioneering titles, e.g The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve s Good fight. After a one-month free trial, TimVision is available on… 5 euros Monthly in high definition and on multiple devices (for Tim's clients there are personalized offers, often the service is included for free and without data consumption); Also available onPresentation on the Italian League With Now TV for € 29.99 per month.

See also  Rai TV+, Rai's new HbbTv platform, has arrived. How it works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Disney+ also prohibits password sharing in the US. And in Italy?

February 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Queen, announced live at US F1 Post • Front Page Online

February 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Big Brother, Candidates. Beatrice Luzzi argues with Alfonso Signorini, and Fiordaliso leaves the house

February 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

All major streaming services in Italy and the US

February 7, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Juno says goodbye to Io, the final target of the extended mission – AstronautsNEWS

February 7, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Foamstars was released without the Platinum Trophy

February 7, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Frost and weather development are linked to the polar vortex

February 7, 2024 Samson Paul