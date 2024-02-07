All major streaming services in Italy and the US

There is definitely one of Netflix's biggest competitors out there right now Amazon Prime VideoAll included in the offer Prime Minister's Services From Amazon. Thanks to original productions and wise overseas acquisitions, it offers popular titles such as Good news, Terrorism, Flea bag Above all it will focus heavily on the prequel series in the coming years Lord of the rings. After a one-month free trial, you can access the service by paying 36 euros annual Which also gives access to all Prime services (Free One-Day Delivery, Prime Music, Prime Reading, etc.).

Now TV

In addition to displaying linear and on-demand channels via satellite or digital terrestrial, sky It has also launched its Ott service in recent years Now TV It offers the vast majority of movie and TV series titles (including blockbusters of recent years). game of thrones But also many other hit movies like HBO and Showtime, as well as Sky Studios original series Come The young pope, Gomorrah s Chernobyl), as well as a wide range of sports (in particular League). The offer is divided into: The three-ticket rule (Entertainment, TV series and cinema), available free for 14 days, then renewed at €19.99 per month (instead of just one ticket) 9.99 eurosright 14,99 euros), With the addition ofOption + To watch in high definition and on two devices (€ 2.99 per month) or different devices Sports packages (€7.99 for one day, €14.99 for a week, €29.99 per month).

teamvision

Telephone company service Tim Offer upon request TV series, movies and other programs Entertainment (also for hire). In recent years, the show has focused above all on selected pioneering titles, e.g The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve s Good fight. After a one-month free trial, TimVision is available on… 5 euros Monthly in high definition and on multiple devices (for Tim's clients there are personalized offers, often the service is included for free and without data consumption); Also available onPresentation on the Italian League With Now TV for € 29.99 per month.