Alfa Romeo Milano: final tests before the debut

Engineers at work – The first appearance ofAlfa Romeo Milanthe highly anticipated “B-Suv” from Biscione which will be shown for the first time on April 10, 2024, for which the house released new photos today. Meanwhile, development tests are taking place at the Balocco Experimental Center, where an expert team of Italian engineers is improving the product. Driving dynamics The model, under the supervision of Domenico Bagnasco (responsible for validating the vehicle's dynamic tuning), who has already taken care of the development of sports cars such as the 8C, 4C and Giulia GTA. One of the most important points of focus in the tests is to find the right setting to ensure excellent dynamics for the compact crossover, with targeted and specific interventions on the suspension unit.

> Pictured from left: Domenichelli, Cedida and Bagnasco.

Italian team – GetAlfa Romeo Milan One Direct and precise guidance, for Alfa's typical driving dynamics, is the stated goal. The Alfa Romeo Milano project is headed by Stefano Cereda, who has already been at the forefront of developing diesel engines for the Giulia and Stelvio. His final work, before accepting Milan project management, was developing the 280 hp Plug-In Hybrid Q4 engine for the Tonale. Another prominent figure is Luigi Domenichelli, who takes care of the technical development of the car: the engineer must integrate all the subsystems of the car and validate them in terms of Performance, durability and comfort. In addition to driving pleasure, one of the design goals is to deliver class-leading ergonomics starting with improved human-machine interface.

> Milan, still in disguise, grapples with a curve on the Palocco circuit.

It's not just electric – LamAlfa Romeo Milan Therefore, it wants to have its own personality, different from the personality of its sisters, the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, with which it shares the platform. Milano will be available not only in variant electrical (A 156 and a 240 hp sports version that could be called Quadrifoglio are expected), but also with the new engine 3 cylinder 1.2 Mild hybrid with 100 hp, only with dual-clutch gearbox. A dual-motor mild-hybrid model with all-wheel drive is also likely, with the 1.2 Turbo powering the front wheels while an electric motor drives the rear wheels.

