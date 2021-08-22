Afghanistan, the story of a woman who arrived in Italy: “We traveled from Herat to Kabul, the Taliban were everywhere. We were afraid”

I am a citizen of Herat. I went all the way to Kabul and had hundreds of problems on the trip. The Taliban were everywhereA young Afghan woman arrived two days ago and then moved with other refugees to a Army Structure in Northern Italy. “Even when we arrived at the airport, the Taliban were around. It was a bad situation, everyone was afraid. We managed to enter the airport thanks to the help of the Italian armed forces,” says the woman in Herat. Cooperated with the Italian unit. “Now we are happy to be in Italy and we hope to be close to you,” admits the woman who, while speaking, is still late Unrecognizable And keep him and his family safe. The young woman, no more than thirty years old, arrived in Italy for two days, and then was transferred with other refugees from Fiumicino airport to a facility where she will spend ten days in quarantine.