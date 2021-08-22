Will 42″ LG OLED TVs Optimized for Video Games Launch in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

LG Can launch new 42 inch OLED TV Optimized specifically for video games in 2022, as reported by the Korea Economic Daily in Korea, thus not an official source but probably well-informed.

On the other hand, this is the same source that recently provided information on Samsung’s QD-Display TVs with QD-OLED technology, so it seems that it is entirely related to the issues of producing such screens for Korean companies.

This is not the first time that a 42-inch OLED screen has been talked about: the new cut has already appeared in context CES 2021, referred to as a project in development at LG Display, to also be added to the 83-inch format already used by other companies.

move towards smaller formats It is very modern, the 48-inch was officially introduced last year and it is still rarely widespread but is very much in demand by some segments of the audience. Among these are players, who are looking for smaller pieces to use perhaps for “desktop” workstations, where 48″ is still quite wide.

In response to this need, 42″ OLED TVs can be perfect and LG’s idea is so improve it Maximum use with video games. According to the Korean source, the release of these screens was already scheduled for the second half of 2021, but everything went further until 2022.

At this point, the show could go live at CES 2022 expected in January. No official features yet, but the new 42-inch OLED displays will almost certainly have 4K Ultra HD and possibly even with the features HDMI 2.1, capable of up to 120Hz and with VRR, G-Sync and FreeSync support, like the current CX and C1 models.

4K and 120Hz Dolby Vision is also likely, a feature introduced this year through firmware updates and support by Xbox Series X | S.