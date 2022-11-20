November 21, 2022

Adam Svensson wins the RSM Classic – OA Sport

golfers in PGA Tour Archive a new week of racing by closing it hard RSM Classic ($8.1 million prize pool). The event, which was born in 2010, was resolved in the closing stages thanks to a change of pace Adam Svenson. The Canadian caught four birdies in the second half of the day, closing the event with an overall score of -19 (263 score) after the day’s excellent -6.

For North America, there is a long margin on the losers. Seconds with an English name Callum TarynAnd from the Americans Sahih Thijala and Brian Harman. – 15th and 5th place for the Irishman Seamus Power and for the Americans Cole Hammer Joel Dahmen, Chris Stroud And the Alex Smalley.

but Pars of 70 and 72 feet at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island (Georgia, USA), Swede David Lingmerth and golfers Eric Barnes, Robbie Chilton, Windham Clark and Patrick Rodgers round out the top ten with a score of -14. Grayson Sage Grand Round. The disruptive American placed -6, and regained 26 places to 15th at -13. Instead, Ben Martin slips to 21st, collapses in the nicest and gives up because of the +2 on the day.

For Svensson, the twenty-eight-year-old from Surrey (British Columbia, Canada), the Georgia State hit is the fourth of his career. The Canadian adds his first PGA title to the three collected on the Korn Ferry Tour. And the PGA Tour will see a small break next weekend, before kicking off again in early December with the Hero World Challenge.

