Vernissage tries again at Boden

The wheel turned to Vernissage Grif, after the trip to Scandinavia certainly didn’t start in the best way (he failed to line up at Seinajoki Race!). And then… he shifts his “lineup” from direct targets. After a resounding success on Saturday in Östersund in the Jamtlands Stora Pres region, followed by third place in Finland Ajo, Chestnuts Gennaro Riccio and Giovanni Spira did not resume the road to Italy, with a stop in Noketo in Team Guchiadoro. First he will be in Rome for Turilli on Tuesday 27: stay in Sweden, at the “yellow” headquarters entrusted to Andres Boldura, and on Saturday he will be in Boden for Norrbottens Stora Pris (Group 1, 2,000,000 SEK, 2140 AD ).

Zaccaria Bar was already destined for the race, although he had previously been in those parts (second in the Copenhagen Cup and fifth in the Elitsprintern). Under these conditions, of course, Alessandro Juccíadoro will cooperate with Vernissage Grif and entrust Zaccaria Bar to Mika Forss, who in this period had several victories with the “yellow” players who participated in Sweden.

The lottery certainly wasn’t so lucky for the Italians: Vernissage Grif caught a 7 and Zaccaria Bar caught the second row with an 8. The main contenders seem to be Ferry Kronos, Money Viking and Gareth Pocco. No horse from the Italian stable has won this race, which will take place at 21.45. At the opening of the conference, at 5.35 pm, Giucciadoro will also take part in Pepe B.

This is the full field for beginners: 1 Antonio Trot (U. Ohlsson), 2 Very Kronos (E. Adielsson), 3 Wild Love (K. Oscarsson), 4 Moni Viking (B. Goop), 5 Gareth Boko (Mats Djuse), 6 Who’s Who (O. Kihlstrom), 7 Vernissage Grif (A. Gocciadoro), 8 Upset Face (P. Linderoth), 9 Milliondollarrhyme (FB Larsson), 10 Zaccaria Bar (M. Forss).