Actress Edie Falco thought she really came out and it was a fiasco – Multiplayer.it

actress Eddie Falcothat we just saw in Water way avatarShe admitted that she forgot about the film after filming her scenes four years ago. Also, since she had never heard of the movie and the level of reception it received, the actress I thought he was already out But it completely flopped at the box office.

“I saw the first one when it came out,” he explained. “The second avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy doing things. Someone mentioned Avatar and I thought, “Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t work very well because I hadn’t heard of it.” that happens. Someone recently said, “Avatar is coming out,” and I said, “Oh, it’s not out yet?” I will never work again because I said so…”.

Falco plays Gen. Francis ArdmoreHe is the military commander in charge of Pandora in the sequel. However, the Sopranos star admitted she was disappointed that her character isn’t one of the Na’vi, nor an Avatar. “I wanted to be blue,” she added. “I was thrilled that I was so blue and so tall. And I didn’t achieve either.”



Avatar The Water Way takes us to a marine ocean, in case you haven’t figured it out

Avatar La Via dell’acqua did not fare well in the USA in its opening weekend and sales were also limited in China due to fears of a new wave of Covid, but overall the numbers don’t look negative. If you want to see the global results, here’s the data.

Furthermore, we leave you with our review in which we explained to you that “Avatar – Water Street starts strong immediately and never slows down, offering three hours of entertainment without great intellectual pretensions, but with great audiovisual satisfaction. The dialogues could certainly have been written better and the handling With some situations more elegantly, but also this second chapter will accompany you on the discovery of a very wonderful planet, full of good deeds and feelings.It is a good chapter to pass, which introduces the motives that will be developed in the subsequent films, hopefully it does not take Cameron another 13 years before bringing Pandora’s new journey to the cinema.