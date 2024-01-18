Acc unveiled its Gigafactory in Termoli

Termoli. Today, the head of the region, Francesco Roberti, and the advisor for production activities, Andrea De Lucente, met for the first time with the CEO of the automotive cell company, Yann Vincent, and others, together with other representatives of the company's top management.

During this limited meeting, Acc outlined the next stages of the Termoli Gigafactory project, an extraordinary industrial initiative that will make Molise the protagonist of the transition towards electric mobility. The Gigafactory will produce cells and modules for electric vehicles for the Stellantis and Mercedes car groups. During the meeting, the investment workflow and industrial timetable were discussed. The goal is to contribute to the creation of the European battery supply chain by contributing to the continent's gradual independence in the supply of this strategic component. “The choice of Termoli as the location for the first gigafactory in Italy since 2022 represents a unique challenge, and incredibly stimulates the entire production fabric of the region.

For its part, the Molise region renews its commitment to supporting this project, which represents an innovation not only in the automotive sector, but in the field of mobility in general, with implications also for training and research. Consultant De Lucente also shares the same opinion: “Supporting such a large and prestigious project as the Gigafactory construction project will be the big challenge in the coming years, both as a region and as a management of productive activities. In recent months we have already begun the process of simplifying regional procedures and regulations to facilitate the arrival of new production activities.” To Molise In fact, industrial initiatives must be facilitated and this new path goes in the direction of increasing the attractiveness of our region also for large business groups, without at all diverting attention from our economic fabric based on SMEs.