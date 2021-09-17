“I want to thank… that guy.” – the weather

Giada Oricio September 16, 2021

“I want to thank that guy over thereNew exciting slip of Joe Biden. During the press conference to offer partnership with Great Britain and Australia on security, the British Prime Minister emphasized, Boris Johnson He gave the floor to Biden who said, “Thank you, Boris,” then turned to the screen to which the Australian prime minister was remotely connected, Scott Morrison, he had a moment of hesitation and came out with the expression: “And thank you to that guy downstairs. Thank you very much, my friend.”

I forgot the name. Morrison slipped and raised his thumb only as a sign that he was fine. But the US President must have had a belated intermittent light or a transmitter in his headphones because as soon as he identified it: “I am honored today to be joined by two of our closest allies, Australia and the United Kingdom, to begin a new phase of trilateral security cooperation between our two countries,” Prime Minister Morrison said. And Prime Minister Johnson, I want to thank you for this partnership….”

Better late than never. It is a pity that the video has already spread on the Internet. Just a few weeks ago, the 80-year-old White House tenant was caught dozing off during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. The director was forced to separate the intro and switch to a panoramic shot.