Microsoft Xbox is working on “unexpected” new hardware, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

According to a new rumor, Microsoft Xbox will work on new devices What will result though? “unexpected”perhaps something other than a console or device properly intended for video games.

That’s what Nick usually says.sock cub“Baker, who is now a constant present among video game rumors, is often the source of rumors that have also been proven true in the past. So, although it is not an entirely reliable source, it can be taken with precedent, everything taken with extreme caution. .

During the new edition of the XboxEra podcast, Nick mentioned that “Xbox has some hardware they want to show off, but it’s in a different area than people might expect.” All this can make you think of the famous Dongle or Stick for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud That Microsoft has been planning for some time now, according to various rumors.

The idea is that Microsoft plans to release a file Amazon Fire Stick To be easily applied to any screen, able to connect to Xbox Cloud thus allowing games from the Xbox Game Pass catalog to be used in cloud games on any screen without having to go through a console, computer, smartphone or tablet.

This issue was mentioned by Microsoft itself some time ago when it talked about integrating Xbox Game Pass into TVs, although it’s not certain that it intends to release a low-cost device that could represent some kind of competition for its consoles. . However, we have long seen that Redmond’s approach now differs from that of the regular console manufacturer, aiming above all at expanding its ecosystem user base, so the idea is far from absurd. be seen.