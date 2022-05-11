May 11, 2022

A third of Russian gas has been cut off from Europe and Ukraine confirms: "We are no longer responsible for the network occupied by Moscow in the Donbass"

Samson Paul May 11, 2022 1 min read

Today started May 11th Stop a third of Russian gas Which through Ukraine supplies Europe, after indiscretion Which yesterday predicted the closure of part of the pipeline network in the areas occupied by the Russian army. Ukraine’s Naftogaz, which operates pipelines connecting Russia with Europe, wrote a letter to Gazprom confirming that Ukraine “is no longer responsible for the transportation of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory under Russian military occupation.” Naftogaz explained that the decision is related to the reasons of “force majeure that makes it impossible to continue transporting gas through the Sukhranivka crossing and the Novobskov pressure station,” areas in Donbass that have been under the control of the Russian army for days.

Possible solution

The Ukrainian company also tried to propose a solution to Gazprom, offering the possibility of transferring gas flows to the Sudzha connection point, which is still under the control of the Ukrainian army. A solution, according to Naftogaz, that will not have additional costs for the Russian giant or, accordingly, for European customers. Thus it will allow uninterrupted supply, ensuring the obligations stipulated in the contracts.

