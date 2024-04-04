A 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan near Fukushima

Rome, April 4, 2024 – A strong earthquake today in Japan. a 6.0 underwater shock It was recorded at 12.16 local time (5.16 Italian time) off the coast Fukushima regionoff the east coast of Honshu, in Northeast Japan. This was reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Local media did not report any damage or injuries Underwater earthquake In Japan, this happened the day after the violent earthquake that occurred in Japan Off Taiwan Which led to nine deaths and more than a thousand wounded on the island, in addition to significant material damage.
Earthquake in Japan near the Fukushima area
I also felt like I was in Tokyo
No tsunami warning was issued and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The epicenter of the earthquake was I also felt like I was in TokyoIt was at a depth of 40 kilometers. The earthquake was recorded by seismometers with a magnitude of 4 on Japanese scale The maximum number is 7 in the governorates Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi While I reached level 2 in central Tokyo.
The situation after the earthquake
