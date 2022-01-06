3 new games available from January 6th today

Befana has not forgotten Xbox Game Pass subscribers, for whom today January 6th brought three new titles to play. Let’s find out what it is.

Today’s top news, January 6, is definitely represented by The legendary Mass Effect collection (Xbox and PC), a collection containing three chapters of the original trilogy in a remastered version with improved graphics, revisited gameplay and all downloadable content. The set arrives on Game Pass via EA Play, which means it can only be played by subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers (the Game Pass console only doesn’t include EA Play). To accompany Mass Effect Legendary Edition they think Outer Prairie (Cloud, Xbox and PC), an excellent indie game that returns to the catalog after a few months of absence, for example Ember (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), a fast-paced multiplayer co-op game featuring firefighters.

Xbox and PC Game Pass | January 6 news

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox e PC) – Via EA Play

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Xbox e PC)

Embr (Cloud, Xbox e PC)

These three new games are part of The first January update for Xbox Game Pass, which he had already brought in recent days GeorgiaAnd Olija e pedestrians. scheduled for January 13 Spelunky 2 e anacross, While On January 20, he will take over the role of Rainbow Six Extraction.