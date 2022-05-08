13-year-old Sofia found dead after Russian bombing of civilians evacuated to Kharkiv

found dead SophiaThe 13-year-old disappeared two days ago after that Russian army bombing On a column of vehicles he was evacuating civilians in the Kharkiv region. This was stated by the Chief of Investigations of the District Police Department Sergey Polvinov On Facebook, reported by Ukrinform. “Unfortunately, the remains of the body and a necklace that his relatives had indicated were found in the car he was traveling in,” Polvinov said.

Her relatives searched for her in appeals on social media. Sophia was in the car with her six-month-old sister and mother. The woman was seriously wounded in the bombing. At the scene of the attack – police said – six cars with bullet holes and debris were found, four bodies, presumably those of the evacuation convoy.

At the moment it is impossible to identify all the bodies due to their condition. At a distance of 300 meters, the investigation team also found a destroyed Moscow tank and two burnt bodies with the remains of Russian military uniforms.” Contact was lost with the people driving the 15 cars to Kharkiv on 4 May and law enforcement authorities could not immediately reach the scene due to Ongoing hostilities.The column of the evacuation car came from Vovchansk.

