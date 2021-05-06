120 FPS Singleplayer for Xbox Series X – Multiplayer.it

How it will transform Legendary version of Mass Effect On the different versions of Xbox and PlayStation? A formal table reveals it to us, which shows how lonely we are Xbox Xbox X. He will be able to access 120 fps In Framerate mode, you are forced to raise the resolution to 1440 pixels.

By setting the same mode on PS5 You will always have 1440 pixels, but 60 frames per second. Bear in mind that the game isn’t original to next-generation consoles, so these numbers have to be put in context. The PS5 might be able to hit 120 frames per second, but the frame rate might be stuck at 60.

By selecting which mode offers the highest graphics quality, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be able to reach 4K on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, Series S, PS5, and Xbox Series X. However, on the first three consoles, it wouldn’t be the case. Capable of exceeding 30 fps, while on next-generation controllers it will reach 60 fps.

Of course Worse versions Technically, these devices will be the PS4 and Xbox One, which will also have a 60fps and 1080p performance mode, for those who prefer fluidity. Exclusive to the board, the PC version was clearly making the story itself easy to understand, given the amount of configurations available.

For the rest, we remind you that Bioware tonight has published a bundle of free content related to the trilogy. Go and download it. As for the remainder of the edition, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on May 14, 2021 on all platforms indicated.