May 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Clamoroso ESPN: 2 anni fuori dalle coppe per i 4 club rimasti in Superlega, i dettagli

Two years of cups for the four remaining clubs in Superlega, detail

Mirabelle Hunt May 6, 2021 1 min read

The UEFA Willing to take severe disciplinary action against clubs that have joined the Premier League and still have to distance themselves from the project. As mentioned ESPN This could lead to the most disciplinary punishment, i.e. a ban on participation in the Champions League or European League for two years.

Always the second ESPN In the past ten days, UEFA reached an agreement, agreeing to a simple penalty kick, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, while Inter came close to the agreement even if it had not yet been reached. . The other four clubs, namely Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Milan, have retained their positions and may now face disciplinary action for violating Article 51 of UEFA law which states that “There is no alliance between clubs affiliated, directly or indirectly. Formed without permission from UEFA itself. “

However, the four clubs believe they are in a position of strength, given that the original documents submitted to UEFA and FIFA stated that Superlega would have sought permission from the authority. Now it seems the most important thing for everyone is to avoid a very long legal battle, which will not benefit anyone.

READ  Sky closes the first quarter of 2021 as revenues rise 10.6% to reach $ 5 billion globally

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

SPL: Extension of contract between RANGERS FC and 32RED

May 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

How much exercise should you do to be happy? Science Answer: LOLnews

May 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, goals and highlights: Guardiola in the final with two goals from a scorer

May 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Uber: 23 more riders and CGIL civilian limbs

May 6, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Juventus, Milan and Inter are in the balance

May 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Blue Origin announces that the manned flight will be on July 20, at the auction venue

May 6, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Two years of cups for the four remaining clubs in Superlega, detail

May 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt