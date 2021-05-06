Two years of cups for the four remaining clubs in Superlega, detail

The UEFA Willing to take severe disciplinary action against clubs that have joined the Premier League and still have to distance themselves from the project. As mentioned ESPN This could lead to the most disciplinary punishment, i.e. a ban on participation in the Champions League or European League for two years.

Always the second ESPN In the past ten days, UEFA reached an agreement, agreeing to a simple penalty kick, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, while Inter came close to the agreement even if it had not yet been reached. . The other four clubs, namely Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Milan, have retained their positions and may now face disciplinary action for violating Article 51 of UEFA law which states that “There is no alliance between clubs affiliated, directly or indirectly. Formed without permission from UEFA itself. “

However, the four clubs believe they are in a position of strength, given that the original documents submitted to UEFA and FIFA stated that Superlega would have sought permission from the authority. Now it seems the most important thing for everyone is to avoid a very long legal battle, which will not benefit anyone.