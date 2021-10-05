October 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Zlatan, trailer, crew and release date for Ibrahimovic movie

Zlatan, trailer, crew and release date for Ibrahimovic movie

Mirabelle Hunt October 5, 2021 2 min read

Rome – Happy Birthday to Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40th on October 3rd) Lucky Red Launches the Italian Trailer for ZlatanThe long-awaited movie that celebrates and announces its release date in theatersNovember 11. Italy is the first country to see the release of the film, and it’s a preview for the rest of the world.

Ibrahimovic is already a legend. He is the first footballer to play for seven teams in the Champions League, a champion wherever he is, from Ajax to Paris Saint-Germain, passing through Juventus, Inter, Barcelona and Milan, and has achieved international fame not only thanks to his immense talent on the football field, but also for his clear charisma, vitality and confidence. that distinguish it.

at the age of forty still a hero He returned to play with the Sweden national team after an absence of four years. His amazing phrases have become quotes from the football world and beyond: “You should know that I have a philosophy. I don’t care what people think and have never felt comfortable with decent men. Because you remember: You can take the boy out of the ghetto, but not out of the ghetto from the boy“.

Ibrahimovic – Announce Andrea UchipentiHe is much more than a footballer: he is a pure captain, a legendary icon, a way of being that belongs only to him and cannot be replicated. The story of this contemporary legend, which in Italy has found its highest dedication, can only become a wonderful story for cinema“.

The movie was written by Jacob Beckmann and David Lagerrantzpart of the autobiographyi am abraWhat David Lagerrantz wrote with Ibrahim and himself? It has been translated into more than 30 languages ​​and published in Italy by Rizzoli, and is directed by Jens Sjogren. The future striker was played by two actors: Dominic Bajraktari Andersson (11-13 years old) and Granit Rushiti (17-23 years old). Ibrahimovic was involved in the project and advised at every stage of the screenwriting process.

See also  Ancelotti: "Inter from the Scudetto, Juventus will return. The future? Honeymoon in Real Madrid"

Watch the video

Zlatan, here is the trailer for a movie about Ibrahimovic’s life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nations League, Mancini: “Winning it would be great but it won’t be easy” | News

October 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

US Grand Prix – Miller: “Too bad, we could have had a really good race”

October 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

MotoGP, Bagnaia: “I know where I lost the title and it wasn’t in Austin”

October 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Fear in the Balearic Islands, 14 people recovered at sea: ‘We are looking for other survivors’

October 5, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

2021 municipal elections, reactions of big names. What Salvini, Meloni, Letta, Conte said

October 5, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Honda makes eVolt, its ‘Uber of the Skies’ idea, easy for everyone – video

October 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Big Brother Phoebe, “Sulley Sorge suggested to me how to act on TV”: A very severe accusation has arrived!

October 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese